India's credit squeeze pushes growth to a 6-year Low: Fitch Ratings

With a large squeeze in credit from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in India, the total new lending as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) may dip to 6.6% in 2019-2020, from 9.5% in 2018-19. These estimates assume that the sluggish pace of lending is maintained throughout the year, according to

The economy decelerated for the fifth consecutive quarter in the June quarter. The GDP expanded by a meagre 5% y-o-y in June quarter, down from 8% recorded a year earlier. This is the lowest growth since 2013.

Weakness has been fairly broad-based, with both domestic spending and external demand losing momentum, Fitch said in a statement.

While an number of factors have contributed to the slowdown - including a downturn in world trade - the severe credit squeeze has taken a heavy toll. “We expect economic growth (in India) to be 5.5% in 2019-2020, before picking up to 6.2% in 2020-2021 and 6.7% in 2021-2022. Nevertheless, growth is likely to significantly below its potential over the next year or so," Fitch added.

NBFCs have faced a severe tightening of funding conditions over the past year and a half and they have in turn sharply reduced the supply of credit to the commercial sector.

The auto and real estate sectors have been particularly hit by NBFC credit rationing. Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows that the flow of new lending from non-bank sources was down 60% year on year between April and September.

In contrast, banks' lending has held up well in recent months, mitigating some of the overall credit supply shortfall. However, bank lending could not prevent a sizeable credit crunch in the first half of 2019.

Fitch said that the success of the inflation-targeting framework adopted by the RBI in 2016 in reducing inflation has been associated with sharply rising real lending interest rates since mid-2018. While the RBI has been able to lower interest rates, policy rate cuts have not been fully passed through to new rupee loans. As a result, inflation-adjusted (real) borrowing costs have increased, weighing on credit demand.

The lack of monetary policy transmission in India derives from the combination of high public-sponsored deposit rates against a backdrop of stretched banks' balance sheets. Indeed, competition from public schemes, which offer more attractive deposit rates to customers, have made banks reluctant to cut deposit rates. Banks have maintained elevated lending rates to preserve their margins amid high funding costs.

The Indian authorities have taken a string of policy measures over the past couple of months to shore up the economy and revive credit. For example, they are trying to ease NBFCs' liquidity positions by encouraging banks to purchase high-quality NBFC assets through credit guarantees and additional liquidity. The government also proceeded with further capital injections into banks and recently unveiled a plan to cut corporate tax.

These measures should gradually improve the flows of credit and nudge up growth. Looser global financial conditions are also supportive, with a noticeable pickup in external commercial borrowings in 2019, rating agency said.