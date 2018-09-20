JUST IN
India's economy to double in size to $5 trillion by 2022: PM Modi

Modi said the Indian economy will grow at over 8% rate with massive employment generation being seen in IT and retail sectors

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Narendra Modi. Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday the size of Indian economy will double to $5 trillion by 2022 with manufacturing and agriculture contributing $1 trillion each. 

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of India International Convention and Expo Centre here, he cited this week's announcement of the merger of Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda to create the country's third-largest lender to say that the government will not shy away from taking tough decisions in the national interest.

Indian economy, he said, will grow at over 8 per cent rate with massive employment generation being seen in IT and retail sectors. Macroeconomic fundamental of the economy are strong, he said. 

The government's push for Make in India has led to 80 per cent of mobile phones currently in use being manufactured within the country, helping save Rs 3 trillion in foreign exchange. 

The government, he said, has the courage to take bold decisions. 

Besides banks' merger, he cited the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which amalgamated 17 central and state taxes, among the bold measures taken by the government. 
