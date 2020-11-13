India's exports dip 5.12% in Oct; trade deficit narrows to $8.71 billion

-
ALSO READ
Exports rise for the first time in seven months, up 5% in September
August exports shrink 12.6%, trade deficit hits 4-month high of $6.77 bn
Exports fall 12.66% in Aug; trade deficit narrows to $6.77 billion
India's exports decline 5.4% in October to $24.82 billion: Govt data
Rate of contraction in gems and jewellery exports slows down in June
-
India's exports fell 5.12 per cent to USD 24.89 billion in October, after recording positive growth in September, on account of drop in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, leather and engineering goods, according to government data released on Friday.
Trade deficit in October narrowed to USD 8.71 billion as against USD 11.75 billion in the corresponding month a year ago.
Imports also fell 11.53 per cent to USD 33.6 billion (year-on-year) in October 2020.
Major export commodities that recorded negative growth in October included petroleum products (52 per cent), cashew (21.57 per cent), gems and jewellery (21.27 per cent), leather (16.67 per cent), man-made yarn/fabrics/made-ups (12.8 per cent), electronic goods (9.4 per cent), coffee (9.2 per cent), marine products (8 per cent) and engineering goods (3.75 per cent).
During April-October 2020, exports declined 19.02 per cent to USD 150.14 billion, while imports fell 36.28 per cent to USD 182.29 billion over the same period a year ago.
Oil imports dipped 38.52 per cent to USD 5.98 billion in October. During April-October, oil imports declined 49.5 per cent to USD 37.84 billion, the data showed.
After contracting for six straight months, India's exports had risen 5.99 per cent to USD 27.58 billion in September.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU