JUST IN
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina to launch cross-border oil pipeline on Mar 18
Govt's efforts to avoid power crisis set to boost LNG imports in summers
Irrigation facilities weakening link between rains and crop production
R K Singh launches portal to ensure availability of power amid peak season
India, US ink MoU on semiconductor supply chain, innovation partnership
Foreign investment in India slowing but shift from China spells opportunity
India and Australia plan military drills to boost defence ties over cricket
Mamata Banerjee urges Centre to allow poppy cultivation in West Bengal
India's inflation seen easing slightly in Feb, still above RBI target: Poll
How Apple, Foxconn's efforts led to landmark reforms in India's labour laws
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina to launch cross-border oil pipeline on Mar 18
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India's forex reserves increase, snapping four-week losing streak

The reserves stood at $560.94 billion in the week to Feb 24

Topics
Foreign exchange reserves | Indian Economy | Forex

Reuters 

foreign inflows

India's foreign exchange reserves rose for the first time in five weeks and stood at $562.40 billion as of the week ended March 3, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.

The reserves increased by $1.46 billion at the end of last week after falling by a total of $15.8 billion in the previous four weeks, the data showed.

The reserves stood at $560.94 billion in the week to Feb 24.

The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to prevent runaway moves in the rupee's exchange rate against the dollar. The RBI has said in the past that changes in reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.

Last week, the rupee gained 0.9% against the dollar, logging its biggest weekly rise in nearly two months, and strengthened beyond 82 for the first time in a month.

It traded in a range of 81.92 to 82.95 that week.

For the current week, the rupee ended little changed at 82.04 on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Foreign exchange reserves

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 17:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.