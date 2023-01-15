India's G20 presidency: Infra Working Group meet to begin in Pune on Monday

The two-day Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) will begin in Pune on Monday with the participants deliberating on various aspects of infrastructure investments.

The meeting will be joined by 65 delegates from IWG member countries, guest nations, and international organizations invited by India to discuss the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda under the Indian Presidency, an official release said.

The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and Government of India will host the two-day IWG meetings, with Australia and Brazil as the co-chairs, said the release.

"The Infrastructure Working Group deliberates on various aspects of infrastructure investments, including developing infrastructure as an asset class; promoting quality infrastructure investment; and identifying innovative instruments for mobilizing financial resources for infrastructure investment," it said.

The outcomes of the Infrastructure Working Group feed into the G20 Finance Track priorities to promote a common objective of economic growth, it added.

Over the years, the Infrastructure Working Group has been stressing on key themes of infrastructure development such as building infrastructure as an asset class, promoting quality infrastructure investment (QII) indicators, infratech agenda, among others.

The Indian G20 Presidency's theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' sets the tone for the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda as it underlines the message of equitable growth and aptly ties up with the central agenda of the discussions, which is building resilient, inclusive, and sustainable urban infrastructure, the release said.

"In the Pune meeting, discussions will focus on the agenda for the Infrastructure Working Group under the Indian Presidency. The flagship priority to be discussed in this meeting is 'Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable'," it said.

The theme will focus on various facets of making cities economic centres of growth, financing and building future-ready urban infrastructure, directing fiscal investments for unlocking private financing for energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable infrastructure, and mitigating social imbalances, the release said.

On day one on Monday, the IWG delegates will undertake a series of official meetings, and discuss the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda.

After lunch, they would be visiting Pune University for tree plantation, followed by a high-level workshop on 'Financing for the cities of Tomorrow', with the day concluding with a networking dinner.

On January 17, the IWG will deliberate on four sessions, followed by the 'vote of thanks' to the delegates, after which there will be a farewell dinner, the release said.

"Apart from the formal discussions, the delegates will be able to experience the rich culture and beautiful landscapes of the city, with optional excursions such as Pune Heritage Walk, city tour, and a trip to Mahabaleshwar," the release informed.

