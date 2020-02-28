India's GDP growth at 4.7% in Dec quarter, marginal improvement over Q2

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the October-December quarter of 2019 (Q3 of FY20) stood at 4.7 per cent, showed official data released by the Central Office (CSO) on Friday. The data also showed that projections for economic growth in full FY20 had been retained at 5 per cent in the second advance estimates.

The rate of the country’s economic growth had stood at a six-year-low of 4.5 per cent in the previous quarter (Q2) and 6.6 per cent in the same quarter a year earlier (Q3 of FY19). India’s in full FY19 had stood at 6.8 per cent.

Another set of important data released on Friday showed that the country's fiscal deficit in the first 10 months of FY20 (April 2019-January 2020), at Rs 9.85 trillion, stood at 128.5 per cent of the government's revised full-year target of Rs 7.66 trillion.

The low rate of expansion in the economy seen in the December quarter was mostly an extension of the weak manufacturing, falling exports and weak consumer demand and private investment witnessed in the previous quarter against the backdrop of a global slowdown.

Gross value added (GVA) growth during the third quarter stood at 4.5 per cent, against 4.3 per cent in July-September quarter this year and 6.3 per cent in the December quarter of FY19.

The numbers released today were broadly in line with expectations . Most experts had pegged growth in Q3 of FY20 at close to 5 per cent, despite the slew of measures announced by the government in the past few months to help revive economic growth.

A Reuters poll had on Thursday suggested that India's economy might have fared slightly better in Q3 than the previous quarter. But it had warned that there could be further drop in the final quarter of the financial year due to the impact of the outbreak globally.

The median forecast of the Reuters poll of economists on India’s annual economic growth was 4.7 per cent in the December quarter, marginally higher than the 4.5 per cent in the previous quarter, thanks to a small rebound in rural demand, private consumption and government spending.

The (RBI) had earlier this month warned that the downside risks to global growth had increased as a result of the epidemic, the full effects of which were still uncertain and unfolding.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economist at State Bank of India, had said, "although there are fewer cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in India, the economic impact is expected to accrue from supply-chain risks", citing problems in supply of raw materials from China for pharmaceuticals and other exports.