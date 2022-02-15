India's Jan trade deficit widens to $17.42 bn, exports rise 25%: Govt

India's exports in January rose 25.28 per cent to $34.50 billion on account of healthy performance by sectors such as engineering, petroleum and gems and jewellery, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Tuesday.

However, the trade deficit during the month too widened to $17.42 billion.

Imports grew by 23.54 per cent to $51.93 billion during the month under review.

Cumulatively, exports increased by 46.73 per cent to $335.88 billion during April 2021-January 2022, from $228.92 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.

Imports during the April-January period expanded by 62.65 per cent to $495.75 billion. Trade deficit stood at $159.87 billion during the ten-month period as against $75.87 billion in the same period a year earlier.

