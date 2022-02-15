India's Jan trade deficit widens to $17.42 bn, exports rise 25%: Govt

-
ALSO READ
India's trade deficit surges 675% on high imports; exports up 21%
Exports rise by 23.69% to $34 bn in Jan; trade deficit widens to $17.94 bn
India's palm oil imports to drop 9% as farmers expand oilseeds area
India's September preliminary trade deficit at $22.94 billion: Govt
Exports surge 45.8% in Aug to $33 bn; trade deficit widens to $13.8 bn
-
India's exports in January rose 25.28 per cent to $34.50 billion on account of healthy performance by sectors such as engineering, petroleum and gems and jewellery, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Tuesday.
However, the trade deficit during the month too widened to $17.42 billion.
Imports grew by 23.54 per cent to $51.93 billion during the month under review.
Cumulatively, exports increased by 46.73 per cent to $335.88 billion during April 2021-January 2022, from $228.92 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.
Imports during the April-January period expanded by 62.65 per cent to $495.75 billion. Trade deficit stood at $159.87 billion during the ten-month period as against $75.87 billion in the same period a year earlier.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU