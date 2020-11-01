India's power consumption up 13.38% in Oct as industrial activity revives

Power consumption started declining from March onwards due to fewer economic activities in the country.

India's grew 13.38 per cent to 110.94 billion units (BU) in October this year, mainly driven by buoyancy in industrial and commercial activities, as per government data.

Electricity consumption in the country was recorded at 97.84 BU in October 2019, showed the data.

Experts earlier last month had exuded confidence that the would grow by double digits in October on the basis of the extrapolation of half-month data.

The had grown 11.45 per cent to 55.37 BU during October 1 to 15, against 49.67 BU, in the corresponding period a year ago.

A double-digit growth in power consumption in October, experts said, gives sufficient indication that commercial and industrial demand has perked up with with easing of lockdown restrictions and will improve further in coming months.

The government had imposed nationwide lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Power consumption started declining from March onwards due to fewer economic activities in the country.

The COVID-19 situation affected power consumption for six months in a row from March to August this year.

Power consumption on year-on-year basis declined 8.7 per cent in March, 23.2 per cent in April, 14.9 per cent in May, 10.9 per cent in June, 3.7 per cent in July and 1.7 per cent in August.

The data showed that electricity consumption had grown by 11.73 per cent in February. Power consumption has shown an improvement post lockdown easing for economic activities after April 20.

After a gap of six months, power consumption recorded a growth of 4.6 per cent in September this year at 112.43 BU from 107.51 BU in the same month last year.

Peak power demand met, the highest supply of power in the country in a day, in October was recorded at 170.04 GW, which is 3.52 per cent higher than 164.25 GW in the same month last year.

Peak power demand in September this year recorded a growth of 1.8 per cent at 176.56 GW, compared to 173.45 GW a year ago, the data showed.

Peak power demand met had recorded negative growth from April to August this year due to the pandemic.

The peak demand met dropped to 24.9 per cent in April, 8.9 per cent in May, 9.6 per cent in June, 2.7 per cent in July and 5.6 per cent in August. In March, it was muted at 0.8 per cent.

