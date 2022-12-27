India's push for free trade negotiations: A status check of ongoing deals

India has been on a free-trade agreement (FTA) signing spree from over a year now. Within April, two trade deals with the United Arab Emirates and Australia were signed and the next year and a half may see the inking of such pacts with a few more countries and trade blocs. Shreya Nandi takes a look at the status of the ongoing FTA negotiations by India.
First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 22:43 IST
