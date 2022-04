India's richest state reviewing bids in largest coal import tender in years

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A utility owned by India's richest state Maharashtra is reviewing the "cost reasonability and financial viability" of the bids received for a two million tonne tender, the power producer told Reuters on Thursday.

The Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (MAHAGENCO) said it has received bids from Adani Enterprises, Chettinad Logistics, Gandhar Oil Refinery and Mohit Minerals for the tender, its largest in at least 3 years.

Maharashtra is India's most industrialised state and its biggest power consumer.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Jason Neely)

