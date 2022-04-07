India's richest state reviewing bids in largest coal import tender in years

-
ALSO READ
Coal stocks lose ground after Glasgow climate deal to reduce fuel's use
Samsung's Lee visits US ahead of likely $17 bn chip plant decision: Reports
In India, Tamil Nadu eyes coal power reboot in spite of local fears
With $ 24 mn in hand, Hyundai Motors whistleblower plans to help others
Euro slides to 22-month low as war in Ukraine fuels inflationary shock
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A utility owned by India's richest state Maharashtra is reviewing the "cost reasonability and financial viability" of the bids received for a two million tonne coal import tender, the power producer told Reuters on Thursday.
The Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (MAHAGENCO) said it has received bids from Adani Enterprises, Chettinad Logistics, Gandhar Oil Refinery and Mohit Minerals for the tender, its largest in at least 3 years.
Maharashtra is India's most industrialised state and its biggest power consumer.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Jason Neely)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU