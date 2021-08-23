India's volatile rains may create challenges for inflation, says Barclays

-
ALSO READ
Inflation pressure may build up again after Oct as economy revives: Experts
Ind-Ra assigns Barclays India AAA with stable outlook
Sporadic lockdowns to cost India $1.25 billion per week: Barclays
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
Microsoft in talks to buy Discord messaging platform: Report
-
India’s volatile and below-normal monsoon rainfall may create challenges for inflation and economic growth in rural areas over the medium-term, according to Barclays Plc’s chief India economist.
The nation is facing an 8% monsoon rainfall deficit, which will impact future sowing and harvesting seasons, pressuring consumer prices and squeezing the agriculture sector, Rahul Bajoria said in a Bloomberg Television interview Monday with Juliette Saly and Rishaad Salamat.
“I think it is more of a slightly medium-term impact that kicks in, where the government will have to think about mitigating steps for rural incomes, which tend to depend on farming activity quite a bit,” Bajoria said.
Inflation broke above the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% target range in May and June before slipping back, while the central bank has maintained its lower-for-longer stance to nurse the economy’s recovery from the pandemic.
The central bank sees inflation at 5.7% in the financial year to March 2022, viewing the current surge in inflation as temporary.
To mitigate the impact of rainfall shortage, the government may have to scale up relief measures such as rations and cash transfers, according to Bajoria.
“They may also have to think from a geographical stand point, which are the crops getting more impacted and take mitigating steps to try and contain inflation,” Bajoria said. For example, clothing inflation might pick up because of low cotton harvests.
Bajoria also said the RBI is gradually moving toward normalization, which will require “securing growth outlook,” he said.
Read more: India Rate-Setter Tells RBI to Review Easy Money Stance
The RBI has been factoring in elevated inflation in its policy stance, but it’s not enough to trigger normalization.
“The priority will still be to try and see whether the uncertainty around growth forecast have dissipated or not, because inflation has been elevated for the last one and a half years,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU