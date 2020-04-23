India studying Trump's executive order of 60-day ban on immigrants: Report

India is studying President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily halting immigration into the US for 60 days and its possible impact on Indians, PTI reported quoting unnamed government sources.

On Wednesday, the US president signed the order to protect the jobs of American people in the wake of the pandemic which has inflicted severe damage to the country's economy.

The sources said India is studying the possible impact of the order on Indians.

"People to people contact has been the bedrock of ties between the two countries and we hope it will continue to be so," said a source.

It is not immediately known how many Indians may be impacted by the order. The order is likely to have a bearing on those applying for permanent residency in the US.

The temporary suspension of immigration will affect those who are legally seeking entry into the United States for employment but it will not impact the ones who are already living in the country, the order said.

"In order to protect our great American workers I've just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States," Trump said Wednesday.

According to the order, people seeking entry into the US to work as physicians and nurses and investors will get exemptions from the restrictions.





The White House, in a statement, described the move as a "temporary pause" demanded by the crisis being faced by the US in the wake of the pandemic.

"The pause will be in effect for 60 days, and the administration will continue to monitor the labour market to amend or extend the proclamation if needed," it said.