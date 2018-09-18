JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Tough road ahead for govt as weak rupee pushes fuel prices to record high
Business Standard

India takes a step back, postpones imposition of higher tariffs on US goods

The hike will now take effect on November 2 instead of September 18

Subrat Patnaik | Reuters 

India,US,India-US

India has further delayed the implementation of higher tariffs on some goods imported from the United States to November 2, according to a government order.

In August, India said that it would raise tariffs on US goods on September 18.
First Published: Tue, September 18 2018. 08:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements