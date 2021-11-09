India to achieve 50% clean energy share before 2030 deadline: Singh

-
ALSO READ
India makes clean energy commitments at UN summit
US senator introduces legislation to boost India-US ties in clean energy
Clean energy investment in developing economies top global priority: IEA
Reliance aims at 100 GW renewable energy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani
Cannot be 'one-size-fits-all solution': India at UN dialogue on energy
-
India will easily achieve the target of 50 per cent share of energy from non-fossil fuels and also the 500-gigawatt (GW) renewable energy capacity before the deadline of 2030 set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh.
It assumes significance in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge at the COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow that India will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Modi also raised the nationally determined contribution (NDC) target of non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030, from 450 gigawatts earlier.
Talking to PTI, Singh said, "We are working hard towards the prime minister's target of 500 GW from renewable energy by 2030. We had said we will do 40 per cent (energy from non-fossil fuel) by 2030. We have reached 39 per cent. We will easily achieve the 50 per cent target by 2030. The prime minister has given the target till 2030, we will achieve...before that."
He added that the prime minister has increased the renewable energy (RE) target by 50 GW to 500 GW to be achieved by 2030.
"We will achieve that. It is not too much, a tall order. Where am I? I am already at 200 GW (of RE).
"I have established an RE capacity of 149 GW (including large hydro projects). I have 63 GW RE capacity under construction. So, I am already at 212 GW. So, getting to further let us say 300 GW by 2030 or in a decade, I don't think that is difficult," he said.
About the mix of various sources in renewable energy target, India will have around 450 GW from solar and wind, while 70-100 GW will be from hydropower plants.
The minister said, "We have RPO (renewable purchase obligation) till 2022. Now, we will come out with RPO till 2030 keeping in view the 500 GW RE target. We are thinking that 70 GW to 100 GW will be from hydro and 450 GW will be solar and wind (under new RPO till 2030)."
Under the renewable purchase obligation, consumers like discoms are mandated to purchase a certain proportion of power generated from clean energy sources like solar and wind.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU