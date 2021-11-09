Nearly 24 mn income tax returns filed for FY21 so far, says I-T dept

Over 2.38 crore have been filed for 2020-21 fiscal so far, the I-T department said on Tuesday.

Of this, over 1.68 crore (ITRs) have been been processed, while refunds have been issued in more than 64 lakh cases.

The Income Tax e-filing portal has received more than 2.38 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22, the I-T department tweeted.

It also urged taxpayers to file their ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal on the e-filing portal quickly.

The government has extended the due date for filing ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal twice. For individual taxpayer the last date is December 31.

