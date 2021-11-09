JUST IN
Nearly 24 mn income tax returns filed for FY21 so far, says I-T dept

Over 2.38 crore income tax returns have been filed for 2020-21 fiscal so far, the I-T department said on Tuesday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ITR filing

Over 2.38 crore income tax returns have been filed for 2020-21 fiscal so far, the I-T department said on Tuesday.

Of this, over 1.68 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been been processed, while refunds have been issued in more than 64 lakh cases.

The Income Tax e-filing portal has received more than 2.38 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22, the I-T department tweeted.

It also urged taxpayers to file their ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal on the e-filing portal quickly.

The government has extended the due date for filing ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal twice. For individual taxpayer the last date is December 31.

First Published: Tue, November 09 2021. 14:43 IST

