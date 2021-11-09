Centre proposes model policy to encourage film shoots and promote tourism

For several years Swiss Alps and beaches in Mauritius have lured Indian cinema makers. The locales have also become popular destinations for Indian holiday makers.

Now to boost domestic tourism, the central government will encourage cinema makers to film in India. The government will frame a model film facilitation policy and also encourage states to set up film promotion offices to facilitate timely permissions for shoots. This is a part of a joint initiative by Information & Broadcasting and ministries.

While the cost of shooting a film is lower in India than overseas, producers opt for foreign locales because of friendly policies and easier permissions.

Fourteen states have their own film facilitation policy while 18 states give incentives to film makers. Speaking at an industry symposium on Monday, secretary (Information & Broadcasting ministry) Apurva Chandra said the central government is planning to come out with a draft model film policy based on some of the state policies. The draft model policy will be circulated with other states so that they too can adopt it. While incentives are important, ease of shooting and ease of clearances are more essential, he said.

Since 2015 the Film Facilitation Officer under the National Film Development Corporation has facilitated 120 film makers from 27 countries to shoot in India, he added.

Secretary (ministry of tourism) Arvind Singh said “Most of the issues regarding approvals are localized and within the purview of state governments. Accordingly, there is a need for the state governments to consider establishing a film promotion office at the highest level which can coordinate with the various departments and institutions and get permissions processed in time. The film promotion office should also have the authority to intervene and sort out issues at the local level when required.”

The two ministries have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop synergies between film makers and sector and enable partnerships between Indian and global filmmakers.