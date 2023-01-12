JUST IN
India to explore buying oil from Guyana in long-term deal, says govt
India to explore buying oil from Guyana in long-term deal, says govt

India's Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri met Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday

Topics
guyana | Indian Economy | Oil imports

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Photo: Bloomberg

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's oil minister and Guyana's president have discussed government to government co-operation in Guyana's hydrocarbons sector, the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday.

India will explore buying oil from Guyana in a long term deal and participating in the South American country's oil and gas exploration sector, the statement said.

India's Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri met Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday.

 

(This story has been refiled to fix the word order in the first paragraph)

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Varma in New Delhi; Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Alison Williams)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 16:13 IST

