India to get $177 million loan from ADB for Maharashtra road improvements

-
ALSO READ
ADB to provide $346 mn loan for power supply project in rural Maharashtra
India, ADB sign $500 million loan for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor
ADB, India sign $270 mn loan to improve urban services in 64 cities of MP
Senior bureaucrat Rajesh Khullar appointed Executive Director, World Bank
5 reasons why Sunday's reshuffle was a show stopper before Modi meets CMs
-
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Indian government on Monday signed an agreement for $177 million loan to upgrade 450 kilometres of state highways and major district roads in the state of Maharashtra.
The signatories to the Maharashtra State Road Improvement Project were Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary (Fund Bank and ADB), Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance, who signed for the Government of India, and Kenichi Yokoyama, Country Director of ADB's India Resident Mission who signed for ADB.
Khare said the project will improve connectivity between rural areas and urban centres in the state, enabling rural communities to better access markets, employment opportunities and services. Improved mobility will expand development and livelihood opportunities outside of the state's major urban centres to second-tier cities and towns, thus reducing income disparities, he added.
Yokoyama said that the project will also strengthen road safety measures by developing a road safety audit framework that will protect vulnerable groups such as the elderly, women, and children, following the international best practice. Another feature of the project is to update road maintenance system by encouraging 5-year performance-based maintenance obligations to contractors to sustain asset quality and service levels.
Overall, the project will upgrade 2 major district roads and 11 state highways, with combined length of 450 km, to 2-lane standard across seven districts of Maharashtra, and improve connectivity to national highways, interstate roads, seaports, airports, rail hubs, district headquarters, industrial areas, enterprise clusters and agricultural areas.
The project will also focus on training the Maharashtra Public Works Department project staff to build their capacity in climate change adaptation and disaster resilient features in road design, road maintenance planning and road safety.
--IANS
sn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU