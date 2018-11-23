India to give 5% subsidy for non-basmati rice exports till March 25

India, the world's biggest exporter, will provide incentives for non- exports, the government said in an order reviewed by Reuters, as part of efforts to boost flagging overseas sales of the staple.

The government will give a subsidy of 5 per cent for non- exports for the four months to March 25, 2019, the trade ministry said in the order dated Nov. 22.

India's rice exports during April-September dropped 9.6 per cent from a year earlier to 5.8 million tonnes, as leading buyer reduced purchases due to bumper local harvest.