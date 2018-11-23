India to give 5% subsidy for non-basmati rice exports till March 25

-
ALSO READ
Chinese officials to visit India to inspect non-basmati rice mills
India earns Rs 180 bn per year from export of basmati rice: Agri minister
Five more Indian non-basmati rice mills cleared for export to China
Rice exports to decline by 10% on restrictions from importing countries
China clears 14 Indian rice companies for export amid trade war with US
-
India, the world's biggest rice exporter, will provide incentives for non-basmati rice exports, the government said in an order reviewed by Reuters, as part of efforts to boost flagging overseas sales of the staple.
The government will give a subsidy of 5 per cent for non-basmati rice exports for the four months to March 25, 2019, the trade ministry said in the order dated Nov. 22.
India's rice exports during April-September dropped 9.6 per cent from a year earlier to 5.8 million tonnes, as leading buyer Bangladesh reduced purchases due to bumper local harvest.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU