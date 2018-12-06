JUST IN
Telecom to adopt 5G by 2022 with advanced access to digital platform: Trai
Business Standard

India to import Iranian crude oil using rupee payment mechanism: Source

India is Iran's second-biggest buyer of oil after China

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

oil
FILE PHOTO: A seagull flies in front of an oil platform in the Bouri oilfield some 70 nautical miles north of the coast of Libya | Photo: Reuters

India will import crude oil from Iran using a rupee-based payment mechanism, an industry source told Reuters on Thursday, adding that 50 percent of those payments will be used for exporting items to Tehran.

The United States last month re-imposed sanctions on Iran's oil exports to punish Tehran for its involvement in several Middle Eastern conflicts. India is Iran's second-biggest buyer of oil after China.
First Published: Thu, December 06 2018. 15:32 IST

