Opec seeks 'sufficient cut' to prop up plunging crude oil prices: Saudi

AFP | PTI  |  Vienna 

Opec
Representative image

OPEC is looking for a "sufficient" cut in oil production among its members in order to prop up plunging crude prices, Saudi Arabia's oil minister said on Thursday.

"We're looking for a sufficient cut to balance the market, equally distributed between countries," Khalid al Falih told reporters ahead of an OPEC meeting in the Austrian capital.
First Published: Thu, December 06 2018. 16:05 IST

