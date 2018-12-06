Opec seeks 'sufficient cut' to prop up plunging crude oil prices: Saudi

-
OPEC is looking for a "sufficient" cut in oil production among its members in order to prop up plunging crude prices, Saudi Arabia's oil minister said on Thursday.
"We're looking for a sufficient cut to balance the market, equally distributed between countries," Khalid al Falih told reporters ahead of an OPEC meeting in the Austrian capital.
