India, UK hold discussions on bilateral and wider security cooperation

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami, UK's Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendhat on Thursday held discussions on bilateral and wider security cooperation between India, UK.
"HC @VDoraiswami met @TomTugendhat, Minister for Security, for a wide ranging discussion on bilateral and wider security cooperation," Indian High Commission in the UK tweeted on Thursday.
Doraiswami recently met Commandant Major General Zack Stenning OBE at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst and discussed engagements in the Professional Military Education domain.
Taking to Twitter, India's High Commission in London said, "HC @VDoraiswami visited the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst @BritishArmy on 17 Mar 2023 and had productive discussions with the Commandant Major General Zack Stenning OBE about engagements in the Professional Military Education domain."
India and UK share a good relationship. Recently, both the country signed the Young Professional Scheme where Vikram K Doraiswami was also present.
The event took place at the High Commission of India in London. Further details and implementation dates will be shared soon regarding the scheme.
"HC @VDoraiswami & PUS Home @MatthewRycroft1 signed & exchanged the letters for formalising the Young Professional Scheme at an event @HCI_London today. Further details and implementation date will be shared soon. @MEAIndia @PIBHomeAffairs @ukhomeoffice @DoC_GoI @ANI @DDNewslive," the official handle of the High Commission of India in London tweeted.
First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 07:15 IST
