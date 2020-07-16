-
India, US discuss the possibility of a free trade pact: Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal and US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross also appreciated the substantial progress made by both sides on most of the outstanding issues
Topics
Piyush Goyal | Wilbur Ross | US India relations
Reuters Last Updated at July 17, 2020 00:01 IST
https://mybs.in/2YOl2gG
Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Photo: PTI
India and the United States on Thursday discussed the “possibility” of a free trade pact, India’s Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross exchanged views “on the ongoing India-US trade discussions and appreciated the substantial progress made by both sides on most of the outstanding issues”, the statement said.
First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 21:20 IST
