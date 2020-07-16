JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Nabard sanctions Rs 795 cr for infra damaged by cyclone Amphan in Bengal
Business Standard

India, US discuss the possibility of a free trade pact: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal and US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross also appreciated the substantial progress made by both sides on most of the outstanding issues

Topics
Piyush Goyal | Wilbur Ross | US India relations

Reuters 

Piyush goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Photo: PTI

India and the United States on Thursday discussed the “possibility” of a free trade pact, India’s Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross exchanged views “on the ongoing India-US trade discussions and appreciated the substantial progress made by both sides on most of the outstanding issues”, the statement said.

First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 21:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU