India weighs appellate panel to hear grievances for social media takedowns

-
ALSO READ
Active monthly users of Indian apps, games jump 200% on Google Play in 2021
Govt issues urgent warning for Google Chrome internet browser users
45% growth in active internet users in rural India since 2019: Study
Meta to stop people from sharing private residential info of other users
DMI Finance to provide digital personal loans to Google Pay users
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is considering whether to set up an appellate panel to hear grievances by social media users against operators' decisions to take down content, the information technology ministry said on Thursday.
The remarks came in a document seeking public comment on amendments to IT rules that took effect last year, aiming to regulate content and spur firms to respond faster to legal requests to remove posts and give details of message originators.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU