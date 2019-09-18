India will again become the top investment destination: Power minister

At a time when a slowdown has gripped most sectors of the economy, Raj Kumar Singh, Union minister of state for power and new & renewable energy and skill development, is not worried. In an interview with Shreya Jai and Jyoti Mukul, he says private investment will come back to the sector in one year as the government has created demand from 26.5 million households through a single programme apart from taking other measures.

Edited excerpts: The power sector has been under stress for longer than the economic slowdown. Do you, therefore, see the need for a stimulus package for the power ...