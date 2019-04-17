India working to improve its data provision, says IMF's Ranil Salgado

India must do more on labour market reforms, and improve governance in public sector banks (PSBs), according to Ranil Salgado, International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission chief for India. In an exclusive interview with Anup Roy at the Washington headquarters of the IMF, Salgado said the rupee is fairly valued considering the current account deficit has sustained at around 2.5 per cent of GDP.

Edited excerpts: India’s growth rate has fallen to 7.3 per cent. Is it possible for India to get back 8 per cent in the near future? India can grow in the 7-7.5 per cent range, based on ...