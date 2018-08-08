Indian exporters get an app with readymade information on global trade

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has created a mobile application to provide exporters with readymade information on for a wide range of goods.

Sourced from the public domain, and available both on Android and IOS platforms, it is aimed at leveraging trade opportunities for Indian exporters.

"It provides a wide range of information required to undertake international trade right from the policy provisions for export and import, applicable goods and services tax rate, available export incentives, tariffs and market access requirements, among others," said.

Currently, the app comes with the data of 87 countries covering major markets of United States, European Union, East Africa and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), among others. President Ganesh Kumar Gupta said the app also provides information on global business and technology offers and requests, opportunities for R&D collaborations, daily forex rates, updates on policy matters.





Commerce minister was present during the launch of the app and suggested that the government and private sector should tie up to provide on-time data on the services sector.

Prabhu will meet trade ministers from nations while in October he will be heading towards West Africa where the government is currently setting up a meet of ministers from 14 West African nations.