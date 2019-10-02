Indian financial sector lags in embracing climate-linked investment calls

Banks and insurance companies in India have just begun to be asked difficult questions on climate finance in the domestic market, but those are still intermittent and mostly by foreign portfolio investors.

This is, in fact, a bad fortnight to be even asking for it with another bad-loan mess coming up from the folding-up of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, and the possible collateral impact on a scheduled bank. “We are still a long way off from other developed markets in asking for accountability on climate change-linked investment decisions,” said Vipul Dalal, one ...