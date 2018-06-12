IIP rises by 4.9% in April; retail inflation inches up to 4.87% in May

Industrial output expanded by 4.9 per cent in April this year, spurred by higher growth in manufacturing and mining sectors. The industrial growth, measured on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), was 3.2 per cent in April last year.



In March this year, industrial production had grown at 4.4 per cent.



As per the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the manufacturing sector, which constitutes more than 77 per cent of the index, recorded a growth of 5.2 per cent in April, up from 2.9 per cent in the year ago month.



The too expanded by 5.1 per cent, up from 3 per cent in April 2017.



The growth in power generation, however, slipped to 2.1 per cent in April this year, from 5.4 per cent in the year-ago month.





Meanwhile, retail inflation inched up to 4.87 in May on increase in prices of certain items in the food basket, as per government data.

Based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the inflation was at 4.58 per cent in the preceding month April.

In May last year, it was 2.18 per cent.



As per the data of the Central Statistics Office (CSO), food inflation rose to 3.10 per cent last month, as against 2.8 per cent in April.

The price data is collected from selected towns by the Field Operations Division of NSSO and from selected villages by the Department of Posts.

The data is received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.