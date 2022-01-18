Industry welcomes PM Narendra Modi's emphasis on clean, green growth

-
ALSO READ
WEF to host online Davos Agenda summit next week; Modi's address on Monday
World Economic Forum defers Davos meeting amid pandemic
PM Modi to deliver 'State of the World' special address at WEF today
Omicron uncertainty prompts WEF to delay Davos summit to mid-2022
PM Modi to address World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda on Monday
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to the world on the first day of the WEF's online Davos Agenda 2022 summit reflects his commitment to reforms and to become a reliable and resilient partner for global value chains, India Inc said on Monday.
Citing India's commitment to deepen economic reforms and improve ease of doing business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that this is the best time to invest in the country as policy-making is focussed on the needs for the next 25 years for a 'clean and green' as well as 'sustainable and reliable' growth period.
According to CII, the Prime Minister's emphasis on a green, clean and sustainable growth process is reassuring for India's future growth.
FICCI said that India's attractiveness amongst global investors is expected to get a further boost with continued commitment of the government towards reforms, ease of doing business and approach towards higher growth and prosperity over the next 25 years.
"Industry completely supports India's commitment towards clean, green, sustainable and reliable energy and will work with the government in accomplishing the net zero targets by 2070," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU