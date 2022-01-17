Govt clears 20 strategic projects under National Technical Textiles Mission

-
ALSO READ
PM launches second phases of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, AMRUT
NASA's Webb Telescope reaches major milestone as 'Mirror Unfolds'
Aim of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 to make cities garbage-free, says PM Modi
Australia to support India's Gaganyaan mission: Dy Head of Aus Space Agency
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: All you need to know
-
The textiles ministry on Monday cleared 20 strategic projects worth Rs 30 crore in the areas of speciality fibres and geo-textiles under the National Technical Textiles Mission.
The projects were approved at a meeting chaired by Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal.
The 16 projects of speciality fibres approved include five in healthcare, four in industrial and protective, three projects each in energy storage and textile waste recycling, and one project in agriculture, apart from four projects in geo-textiles (infrastructure).
Addressing a group of scientists and technical technologists, Goyal said the industry and academia connect is essential for the growth of research and development in technical textiles in India.
The minister observed that building convergence with academicians, scientists and researchers is the need of the hour.
Goyal also highlighted that the focus should be on the internationally high value-added products and building a structure of brainstorming around problem statements. In addition, inter-ministerial synergy is required for attracting mega research projects in the country, the minister said.
Previously, 11 research projects worth Rs 78.60 crore were cleared by the Ministry of Textiles on March 26, 2021, according to an official statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU