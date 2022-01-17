Govt clears 20 strategic projects under National Technical Textiles Mission

The ministry on Monday cleared 20 strategic projects worth Rs 30 crore in the areas of speciality fibres and geo- under the National Technical Mission.

The projects were approved at a meeting chaired by Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal.

The 16 projects of speciality fibres approved include five in healthcare, four in industrial and protective, three projects each in energy storage and textile waste recycling, and one project in agriculture, apart from four projects in geo-textiles (infrastructure).

Addressing a group of scientists and technical technologists, Goyal said the industry and academia connect is essential for the growth of research and development in technical textiles in India.

The minister observed that building convergence with academicians, scientists and researchers is the need of the hour.

Goyal also highlighted that the focus should be on the internationally high value-added products and building a structure of brainstorming around problem statements. In addition, inter-ministerial synergy is required for attracting mega research projects in the country, the minister said.

Previously, 11 research projects worth Rs 78.60 crore were cleared by the Ministry of Textiles on March 26, 2021, according to an official statement.

