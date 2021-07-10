Integrating technology with inclusive delivery holds key to recovery: FM

-
ALSO READ
Nirmala Sitharaman urges CMs to end police manhandling of bank staff
Sitharaman evaded opposition queries during budget debate: Tharoor
India's inflation target band up for review: Finance minister Sitharaman
Funds under MPLADS for 2019-20 cleared: Finance Minister Sitharaman
Mallya, Nirav Modi & Mehul Choksi coming back to face law: FM Sitharaman
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that integrating technology with inclusive service delivery would hold the key to accelerate the pace of economic recovery during the time of pandemic.
Speaking virtually in the session on policies for economic recovery at the second day of the ongoing G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting, Sitharaman also cited digitisation, climate action and sustainable infrastructure as the three catalysts of economic recovery.
In this regard, she also shared India's successful experience in integrating technology with inclusive service delivery during the pandemic. As an example, the finance minster also shared how CoWIN application used by the country to register and vaccinate millions of its population has efficiently supported scale and scope of country's massive vaccination programme.
Sitharaman said that India has made this platform freely available to all countries given the country's firm belief that humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits.
The third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors is scheduled on July 9 and 10, 2021, under the Italian G20 presidency. This is the first in-person Finance Track meeting since February 2020.
--IANS
sn/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU