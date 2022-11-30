JUST IN
Investors want more of India as it improves infra: Goldman Sach's Sengupta
Act not enough; women vendors in Nagaland struggle for basic amenities
Telcos seek regulatory framework to levy 'fee' on internet messaging apps
What explains wide rural-urban divide despite more job creation?
GDP growth may have beaten MPC's estimate of 6.3% in Q2: Economists
India's annual GDP growth to slow in Sept quarter as Covid effect fades
Cross-border rupee trade: FinMin, bank heads to meet on December 5
India eyes bumper wheat harvest in 2023 as record price lead to more sowing
Need separate ministry for pharma to counter Chinese imports: Industry CEOs
4,000 jobs were posted every day during festive season this year: Report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Act not enough; women vendors in Nagaland struggle for basic amenities
Business Standard

Investors want more of India as it improves infra: Goldman Sach's Sengupta

India has consistently attracted annual foreign direct investments of $50 billion to $55 billion, even in the pandemic, Sengupta said

Topics
Indian Economy | Goldman Sachs | Overseas Investors

Anup Roy | Bloomberg 

markets

Foreign investors are showing increased interest in India, as Asia’s third-largest economy ramps up its manufacturing capacity and improves infrastructure, said Santanu Sengupta, Chief India Economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

As investors chase markets with digital new economy assets, India has consistently attracted annual foreign direct investments of $50 billion to $55 billion, even in the pandemic, Sengupta said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat.

Government incentives for companies that expand their manufacturing base in India are a big draw, he said. “There is clearly a lot of interest from foreign institutional investors, especially from the foreign direct investment side, to invest in India.”

India is trying to woo investors as global manufacturing firms, especially in the technology sector, look to diversify away from China. India and Vietnam are expected to corner a large share of business, especially in electronics.

“The window is likely going to be largest in the next several years,” Sengupta said in a note released last week. “If India is able to capitalize on this opportunity, it will be able to attract a large share of global inbound manufacturing FDI.”

More broadly, Sengupta said India’s economy is in decent shape. He expects gross domestic product for the July-September quarter, which is due today, to come in at 6.3%. With inflation still high, the Reserve Bank of India may increase the policy rate by half a point next week and another 35 basis points in February, he said.

Inflation for core goods may reach its apex in the coming quarters, but services inflation could stay sticky for longer, Sengupta said. The current account deficit will likely remain elevated at 3%-3.5% of gross domestic product, even as a peaking dollar gives the central bank “some freedom to play with a lower level of reserves as external balances pressure will be more manageable.”

Manufacturers have strengthened their balance sheets by shedding debt, he said, and Indian banks are doing well, helping to buffer the country from external financial shocks. However, a longer US Federal Reserve interest rate hike cycle, and spikes in oil prices when China fully opens its economy, pose risks for 2023, Sengupta said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Economy

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 13:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.