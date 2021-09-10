I-T dept 'surveys' online news portals in tax case, say officials

-
The Income Tax department on Friday conducted separate "survey operations" at the premises of online news portals Newsclick and Newslaundry here, officials said.
They said the operations are being conducted to verify certain tax payment details and remittances made by the organisations.
Tax officials are covering the business premises of the two portals, officials added.
Newsclick and its founders were also raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in February under provisions of the anti-money laundering law.
The money laundering case arises out of a Delhi Police FIR alleging that PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt Ltd received foreign direct investment (FDI) of Rs 9.59 crore from Worldwide Media Holdings LLC USA during the financial year 2018-19.
