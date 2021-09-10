India's merchandise exports to touch $98 billion during Q2 of FY22

-
ALSO READ
Exim Bank sees India's Q1 merchandise exports at $87.2bn
Exim Bank extends $100 mn loan to Africa Finance Corp for infra development
India merchandise exports to grow 33% to $98.45 bn in Q2 of FY22: Exim Bank
Walt Disney to reinstate production of branded merchandise in Bangladesh
BS READS: India, Pakistan and the story of lost trading potential
-
Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank) on Friday said it forecasts India's total merchandise exports to $98.45 billion for the second quarter of FY22.
According to India Exim Bank, India's merchandise exports during the second quarter of FY22 is expected to be $98.45 billion and non-oil exports to be $85.63 billion as against $74.02 billion and $66.73 billion respectively logged during the previous year corresponding period.
The rise in India's exports could be attributed largely to the low base effect, pick-up in growth in advanced economies and the resultant increase in global import demand, India Exim Bank said.
Increase in commodity prices have also contributed to the increase in India's exports.
Forecast of growth in India's total merchandise exports and non-oil exports are released by India Exim Bank on a quarterly basis, during the first week of the months of June, September, December, and March for the corresponding quarters.
The next growth forecast for the third quarter -- October-December 2021 -- would be released during the first week of December 2021, India Exim Bank said.
--IANS
vj/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU