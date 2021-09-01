ITPO CMD L C Goyal gets fifth extension till September 1, 2022

-
ALSO READ
Online test for govt recruitment likely to be held in Sept: Union minister
Separation of the CMD post at listed companies: All you need to know
Parliamentary panel asks govt to explore feasibility of amending Lokpal Act
China adopts new law banning defamation of military personnel
Expansion in newer business will reduce funding dependence: Coal India CMD
-
L C Goyal, Chairman and Managing Director of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), has been granted a one-year extension till September 1 next year, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.
This is his fifth extension on the post.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in the tenure of Goyal, a 1979-batch IAS (retired) officer of Kerala cadre, as the CMD of ITPO for a period of one year beyond 01.09.2021 i.e. up to 01.09.2022 or until further orders, the order said.
Goyal, who had briefly worked as the Union home secretary, was on August 31, 2015 appointed the ITPO chief.
His term was extended by a year on August 14, 2017, July 31, 2018, August 22, 2019 and August 31, last year.
ITPO is the premier trade promotion agency of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU