Jammu & Kashmir signs MoU with Go Air for transportation of agri produce

-
ALSO READ
Srinagar-Jammu national highway reopens for traffic after seven days
Another Day in Paradise: Govt plans mega tourism event in J&K from April 11
Govt to provide liberal funding to make J&K power-surplus: Union minister
Covid-19: All universities and schools in J&K to remain shut till May 15
Jammu and Kashmir reports 573 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
-
In a significant decision, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a private airline for the transportation of perishable horticulture and agricultural produce to various destinations across the country.
The MoU between the Horticulture Department and Go-Air was signed in the presence of Principal Secretary Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Horticulture departments, Navin Kumar Choudhary at Civil Secretariat here, an official spokesman said.
Terming the step as significant, the principal secretary said the move will empower the fruit growers of Jammu and Kashmir and will increase their income as well as boost the rural economy.
He added it will also address the transportation hiccups for the horticulture produce especially the highly perishable items like Cherry, Plum, Apricots etc.
Choudhary said the government is also considering to provide some sort of financial support to fruit growers who will utilise this facility for transportation of horticulture and agricultural yield to outside J-K as well as the facility of refrigerated vans for which the decision could be taken by the government in a couple of days.
Under the MoU, the airline will charge Rs 24, Rs 34, Rs 47, Rs 48 and Rs 50 for the transportation of perishable fruit produce from Jammu and Srinagar to Delhi, Mumbai/Pune, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru respectively, the spokesman said.
He said the growers can directly approach the airline and transport their produce on the said rates.
The government had invited bids from airlines regarding this and Go-Air was selected as it offered the lowest rates per kg for the transportation of perishable fruit produce.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU