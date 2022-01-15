Jaishankar holds talks with Lanka; Indian projects to boost Lankan economy

-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held talks with Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and discussed projects and investment plans by India that would strengthen the economy of the island nation.
During the "detailed" virtual meeting, Jaishankar also raised the issue of Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody and urged for their early release as a humanitarian gesture.
"Just concluded a detailed virtual meeting with Sri Lankan Finance Minister @RealBRajapaksa. Reaffirmed that India will be a steadfast and reliable partner of Sri Lanka," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.
"We positively noted the extension of the USD 400 million swap facility and the deferred ACU settlement of USD 515.2 million. Discussed the early realisation of USD 1 billion term loan facility for essential commodities and of USD 500 million LoC for fuel purchase," the external affairs minister said.
Jaishankar said he assured that India will take up with other international partners initiatives to support Sri Lanka at this important juncture.
"Welcomed the progress on Trincomalee Tank Farm which will contribute to energy security," he said in another tweet.
"Considered projects and investment plans by India that would strengthen Sri Lankan economy," Jaishankar said.
"Urged early release of Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody as a humanitarian gesture, he added.
