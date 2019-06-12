JUST IN
Jalan panel defers report on RBI surplus funds over difference of opinion

The six-member panel, headed by Former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan, which was originally supposed to submit the report in April.

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

Bimal Jalan
Bimal Jalan (pictured), former RBI governor, also pitched for a rating upgrade for India due to a number of steps taken by the government

A Reserve Bank of India panel deciding on guidelines for transfer of the central bank's surplus funds to the government delayed submitting its report on Wednesday, due to a difference of opinion, officials said.

The six-member panel, headed by former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan, which was originally supposed to submit the report in April, delayed it for a third time due to lack of consensus.
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 15:35 IST

