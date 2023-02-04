JUST IN
Jharkhand gets Rs 5,271 cr from Budget for rail infrastructure augmentation

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that Jharkhand has been allocated a whopping Rs 5,271 crore from the Union Budget to augment the railway infrastructure of the state

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that Jharkhand has been allocated a whopping Rs 5,271 crore from the Union Budget to augment the railway infrastructure of the state.

Addressing the media through video conferencing, the minister said the annual average budget outlay for Jharkhand was around 11 times higher than what the state used to get between 2009 and 2014.

He said that as many as 57 stations will be redeveloped in the state and they would be made world-class stations.

I request the state government to provide support in land acquisition, forest clearance and law and order so that projects could be completed quickly, he said.

DRM of Ranchi railway division, Pradeep Gupta, said that two railway stations - Ranchi and Hatiawill go for complete makeover, while the other stations will be developed as model stations under Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

He said as many as 12 stations such as Lohardaga, Muri, Namkum, Ramgarh Cant, Tatisilwai and Gangaghat will be developed under the scheme in the Ranchi rail division.

Gupta said various projects would also be taken up under Sugamya Bharat scheme for the differently abled persons such as installing lifts in some stations.

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 00:01 IST

