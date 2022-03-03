Jharkhand govt tables over Rs 1 trillion budget for FY'23

-
ALSO READ
Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker review: This portable justifies its price
HM Shah reviews security situation, projects in Naxal hit areas with CMs
Caste certificates to be issued to students within 6 months: Jharkhand CM
Identity politics finds a fresh level
Centre wants to loot Jharkhand's minerals, doesn't care development: Soren
-
Aiming at fuelling growth, the JMM-led Jharkhand government Thursday unveiled a Rs 1.01-lakh crore budget for the 2022-23 fiscal, with a proposal to hike capital expenditure by 59 per cent.
The Hemant Soren government had presented a budget of Rs 91,277 crore for the financial year 2021-22.
Earlier, the Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned till 12 noon following uproar by opposition parties led by the BJP, which demanded 27 per cent OBC quota in the upcoming panchayat polls.
As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, BJP legislators trooped into the well, amid repeated requests by Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato to members to allow proceedings.
The budget was tabled when the house reassembled at noon.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU