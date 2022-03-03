Jharkhand govt tables over Rs 1 trillion budget for FY'23

Aiming at fuelling growth, the JMM-led government Thursday unveiled a Rs 1.01-lakh crore for the 2022-23 fiscal, with a proposal to hike capital expenditure by 59 per cent.

The Hemant Soren government had presented a of Rs 91,277 crore for the financial year 2021-22.

Earlier, the Assembly was adjourned till 12 noon following uproar by opposition parties led by the BJP, which demanded 27 per cent OBC quota in the upcoming panchayat polls.

As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, BJP legislators trooped into the well, amid repeated requests by Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato to members to allow proceedings.

The was tabled when the house reassembled at noon.

