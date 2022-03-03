YouTube creators contributed Rs 6,800 cr to Indian economy in 2020

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep58: Privatisation, Google smartwatch, RBI rates, encryption
Google Pixel Buds A-series review: Shines through despite many limitations
Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick review: Capable streaming device on budget?
YouTube is focusing on advertising revenues rather than subscriptions
Google Chat to replace classic Hangouts for Workspace users from March
-
YouTube's growing creator ecosystem is generating considerable economic value for the indian market and contributed Rs 6,800 crore to the country's GDP, while supporting 6.83 lakh full-time equivalent jobs in 2020, the Google-owned platform said on Thursday.
With the number of channels in India with more than 100,000 subscribers now at 40,000, marking a growth of more than 45 per cent (on-year), more Indian creators are finding opportunities and audiences on YouTube, often leading to new doorways away from the platform, according to a new report by Oxford Economics that assessed YouTube's economic, societal and cultural impact in the country.
"The creator economy in the country has the potential to emerge as a soft-power impacting economic growth, job creation and even cultural influence," said Ajay Vidyasagar, Regional Director, APAC, YouTube Partnerships.
In addition to the revenue generated on YouTube, a creator's presence on the platform can help them get a global fanbase, push boundaries and explore multiple revenue streams through brand partnerships, live performance etc.
In India, more than 80 per cent of creative entrepreneurs said the platform has had a positive impact on their professional goals.
With eight different ways to monetise content on the platform, the number of YouTube channels making six figures or more in revenue is up more than 60 per cent (on-year).
"Our research shows that YouTube fosters significant positive impact for Indian creators in terms of helping them achieve their professional goals and grow their businesses, said Adrian Cooper, CEO, Oxford Economics.
Nearly 92 per cent of small and medium businesses with a YouTube channel agreed that the platform helps them reach new audiences across the world.
"As our creators and artists build the next generation of media companies that are connecting with a global audience, their impact on the economy's overall success will only continue to accelerate," said Vidyasagar.
--IANS
na/khz/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU