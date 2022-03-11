JNPT to invest Rs 4,300 crore under the PM Gati Shakti project

The nation's largest container port on Friday said it will invest around Rs 4,300 crore under the PM Gati Shakti project to develop the second phase of the fourth terminal and an SEZ.

Addressing the media here, port trust chairman Sanjay Sethi said these projects will go a long way in achieving the objectives of the Gati Shakti project, given the critical role that plays in the Exim trade.

The proposed investments include Rs 3,196 crore to build the second phase of the fourth container terminal. The first phase was completed in December 2018, building a 30 mtpa terminal at an of Rs 4,719 crore.

Sethi said the proposed SEZ will attract Rs 565 crore to develop the basic infrastructure facilities.

