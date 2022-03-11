JNPT to invest Rs 4,300 crore under the PM Gati Shakti project

-
ALSO READ
JNPT reports 40.4% growth in container traffic in H1 FY22
Gati Shakti master plan may help cut logistics cost to 8% of GDP
Gati-Shakti to improve infra efficiency, reduce logistics costs: PM Modi
Cabinet Committee okays Gati Shakti, top govt panel to monitor progress
Union Cabinet likely to approve Gati Shakti master plan on Tuesday
-
The nation's largest container port JNPT on Friday said it will invest around Rs 4,300 crore under the PM Gati Shakti project to develop the second phase of the fourth terminal and an SEZ.
Addressing the media here, port trust chairman Sanjay Sethi said these projects will go a long way in achieving the objectives of the Gati Shakti project, given the critical role that JNPT plays in the Exim trade.
The proposed investments include Rs 3,196 crore to build the second phase of the fourth container terminal. The first phase was completed in December 2018, building a 30 mtpa terminal at an investment of Rs 4,719 crore.
Sethi said the proposed SEZ will attract Rs 565 crore to develop the basic infrastructure facilities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU