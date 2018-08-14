JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

A company offering services to branches in other locations will attract GST
Business Standard

July trade deficit widens to over 5-yr high of $18.02 bn due to oil imports

The trade deficit widened as oil imports surged 57.41% to $12.35 bn

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

US China trade war

India's trade deficit widened to a more than five-year high of $18.02 billion in July, the trade ministry said on Tuesday, driven largely by a surge in oil imports.

Though merchandise exports rose 14.32 per cent year-on-year in July, the trade deficit widened as oil imports surged 57.41 per cent to $12.35 billion. In June, the trade deficit stood at $16.6 billion.

Merchandise exports last month rose to $25.77 billion from a year ago, while imports rose 28.81 per cent to $43.79 billion, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

First Published: Tue, August 14 2018. 18:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements