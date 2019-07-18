JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Jalan panel proposes 'nominal' transfer of RBI funds to govt over 3-5 years
Business Standard

June-end foodgrain stocks hit new peaks, grain buffer 81% above norms

The last time India had more than 70 million tonnes of wheat and rice stocks in July was in 2013, but that included unmilled paddy lying with FCI and state agencies

Sanjeeb Mukherjee 

pulses, grains, farm produce

India’s June-end foodgrain stocks have reached new peaks on account of high procurement and slow stock liquidation. As on July 1, 2019, grain stocks were almost 81 per cent above the buffer stock and strategic reserve norms.

The last time India had more than 70 million tonnes of wheat and rice stocks in July was in 2013, but that included unmilled paddy lying with FCI and state agencies.

April, May, and June are the main procurement months for wheat. Although such high stocks could be good security against any drought-like situation, they pose operational and financial challenges for the government.
First Published: Thu, July 18 2019. 03:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU