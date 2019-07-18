June-end foodgrain stocks hit new peaks, grain buffer 81% above norms

-
ALSO READ
Rising food grain stocks: Govt mulls hike in BPL quotas, open market sale
Hard lessons to learn from five stocks that crumbled in 2018
Follow these rules while trading in stocks nearing their lifetime high
Here're stocks that have seen the greatest decline from their all-time high
Five things you can infer from advance-decline ratio
-
India’s June-end foodgrain stocks have reached new peaks on account of high procurement and slow stock liquidation. As on July 1, 2019, grain stocks were almost 81 per cent above the buffer stock and strategic reserve norms.
The last time India had more than 70 million tonnes of wheat and rice stocks in July was in 2013, but that included unmilled paddy lying with FCI and state agencies.
April, May, and June are the main procurement months for wheat. Although such high stocks could be good security against any drought-like situation, they pose operational and financial challenges for the government.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU