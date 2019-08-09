June industrial output grows 2% y/y, better than analysts forecast

-
Industrial output grew 2 per cent in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
The cumulative growth in April-June over the corresponding period of the previous year was 3.6 per cent.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast June industrial output growth at 1.5%.
