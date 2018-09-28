Kerala aims to generate 500,000 jobs in 3 years via 'responsible tourism'

The Kerala government is aiming at generating 500,000 jobs in the in the next three years, even as the industry is coming out from a loss of Rs 5 billion it met due to the heavy floods in August this year, according to officials.

"Responsible tourism will be the key to the ambitious government plan of giving 500,000 more people jobs by 2021," said Secretary Rani George, while addressing the industry in the ongoing The state's tourist destinations have reopened after the natural calamity hit during August.

Around 12,800 families are direct beneficiaries of the industry, besides another 50,000 indirect beneficiaries, she said.

The government has dedicated a tourism portal -- tourismcarriers.in -- for job generation. In 2017, Kerala received 15 million tourists, 1 million of them foreigners.