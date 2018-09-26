Kharif grain production pegged at a record 141.59 million tonnes in 2018-19

India's in the 2018-19 crop year, which started in June, is projected to touch an all-time high of 141.59 million tonnes (mt), up 0.6 per cent more than last year, despite an almost 10 per cent shortfall in as the rains were well-distributed and timely.

According to the first advanced estimate of 2018-19 kharif crops, rice production is estimated to be 99.24 mt, which is 1.79 per cent more than the kharif production of 2017-18.

The 2017-18 production was as per the fourth advanced estimate.

The bumper output has been projected despite several parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh experiencing drought-like conditions in the initial months of the four-month southwest season that started from June.

"The cumulative rainfall in North West India, Central India and South Peninsula during the aforesaid period has been normal. Accordingly, most of the major crop producing states have witnessed normal rainfall. However, these are preliminary estimates and would undergo revision based on further feedback from the states," an official statement said.

output is estimated to be 33.13 mt, around 2.24 per cent less than the fourth advanced estimate of last year.

production is projected to drop marginally to 9.22 mt from 9.34 mt last year due to the fall in moong, and output.

The drop is due to the shift in acreage towards in some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

India's total acreage under in 2018-19 is estimated to be nearly one per cent more than the area covered last year.

Total production is estimated to be 22.18 mt, which is 5.68 per cent more than the fourth advanced estimate of 20.99 mt.

The rise has mainly been due to the massive 22.56 per cent jump in output despite a fall in groundnut production.

production is estimated to be 32.48 million bales, which is 6.89 per cent less than last year, while production is estimated to be 10.16 million bales as against 10.13 million bales last year. One bale is equivalent to 170 kg in the case of and 180 kg in the case of