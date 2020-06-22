Lending to real estate in India declined by 46% in FY20, shows data

-
The overall lending to real estate in India declined by 46 per cent in FY20 with Rs 1.2 lakh worth of loans sanctioned in FY20. MMR, NCR and Bengaluru remain exposed to 80 per cent of the Rs 8.1 trillion real estate loan book, says a data report released by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.
