Tractor makers buck the slowdown, expect volumes to increase 5-10%
Lending to real estate in India declined by 46% in FY20, shows data

MMR, NCR and Bengaluru remain exposed to 80 per cent of the Rs 8.1 trillion real estate loan book, report shows

Raghavendra Kamath  |  Mumbai 

Data report was released by RE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

The overall lending to real estate in India declined by 46 per cent in FY20 with Rs 1.2 lakh worth of loans sanctioned in FY20. MMR, NCR and Bengaluru remain exposed to 80 per cent of the Rs 8.1 trillion real estate loan book, says a data report released by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 21:55 IST

