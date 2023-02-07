Lift 15-20% coal need via rail-ship-rail mode: PowerMin to Punjab utility

The has asked the power utility PSPCL to start lifting 15-20 of its domestic coal requirement through rail-ship-rail mode, while highlighting that the transport of dry fuel would be cheaper than the import of coal.

The ministry in a letter to State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) stated that the transport of fossil fuel using the rail-ship-rail (RSR) mode is though costlier than all rail route, it is cheaper than importing coal.

"The matter was further discussed in the meeting....chaired by secretary power with states/gencos in which PSPCL ( State Power Corporation Ltd) also participated...It was decided to operationalise the RSR plan from January, 2023 onward by NTPC and all the state Gencos having TPPs in Northern and Western part of the country," the said in a letter to PSPCL.

Central and state gencos were also advised to plan to cover 15-20 per cent of their total domestic coal requirements using RSR mode.

The ministry asked PSPCL to start lifting 15-20 per cent of its domestic coal requirement via rail-ship-rail mode with at least one-two rakes per day from Talcher mines of MCL.

The ministry asked the utility to transport coal from mines in the eastern part of the country to the coal-based power plants situated in the northern and western part of the nation by using Rail-Ship-Rail mode.

"With a view to reduce the import of coal for blending purposes, the in consultation with the Ministries of coal, railways, shipping and NTPC and CEA examined the issue of transport of domestic coal from the coal mines in the eastern part of the country to the thermal power plants located in the northern and western part of the country using RSR (Rail-Ship-Rail) mode.

This involves transportation of domestic coal in three legs viz MCL (Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd)/Talcher area to Paradip port via rail route, Paradip Port (East Coast) to Dahej/Mundra Port (West Coast) via ship route and Dahej/Mundra Port to thermal power plants in Northern/ Western India via rail route," the power ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)