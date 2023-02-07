JUST IN
Subsidy halt, price rise and supply-chain bottlenecks hit EV sales in 2023
India Energy Week: India has best rate of return in the world, says PM Modi
Oil rises on China outlook, supply worries after Turkey earthquake
CCI meeting this Thursday to clear 20 merger deals pending approval
CNG, EVs, hybrid vehicles to comprise 30% of total auto sales: ICRA
Energy transition has to ensure surviving present: Oil minister Puri
Sebi returns Go Digit General Insurance IPO papers; firm to refile
No proposal at present to increase amount under PM-KISAN: Govt in Lok Sabha
World still needs hydrocarbons: COP28 president designate Sultan al Jaber
16-member panel set up to draft Digital Competition Act within 3 months
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Subsidy halt, price rise and supply-chain bottlenecks hit EV sales in 2023
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Lift 15-20% coal need via rail-ship-rail mode: PowerMin to Punjab utility

Power ministry has asked PSPCL to start lifting 15-20% of its domestic coal requirement through rail-ship-rail mode, while highlighting that transport of dry fuel would be cheaper than import of coal

Topics
Power ministry | Punjab | electricity

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The power ministry has asked the Punjab power utility PSPCL to start lifting 15-20 of its domestic coal requirement through rail-ship-rail mode, while highlighting that the transport of dry fuel would be cheaper than the import of coal.

The ministry in a letter to Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) stated that the transport of fossil fuel using the rail-ship-rail (RSR) mode is though costlier than all rail route, it is cheaper than importing coal.

"The matter was further discussed in the meeting....chaired by secretary power with states/gencos in which PSPCL (Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd) also participated...It was decided to operationalise the RSR plan from January, 2023 onward by NTPC and all the state Gencos having TPPs in Northern and Western part of the country," the power ministry said in a letter to PSPCL.

Central and state gencos were also advised to plan to cover 15-20 per cent of their total domestic coal requirements using RSR mode.

The ministry asked PSPCL to start lifting 15-20 per cent of its domestic coal requirement via rail-ship-rail mode with at least one-two rakes per day from Talcher mines of MCL.

The ministry asked the utility to transport coal from mines in the eastern part of the country to the coal-based power plants situated in the northern and western part of the nation by using Rail-Ship-Rail mode.

"With a view to reduce the import of coal for blending purposes, the power ministry in consultation with the Ministries of coal, railways, shipping and NTPC and CEA examined the issue of transport of domestic coal from the coal mines in the eastern part of the country to the thermal power plants located in the northern and western part of the country using RSR (Rail-Ship-Rail) mode.

This involves transportation of domestic coal in three legs viz MCL (Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd)/Talcher area to Paradip port via rail route, Paradip Port (East Coast) to Dahej/Mundra Port (West Coast) via ship route and Dahej/Mundra Port to thermal power plants in Northern/ Western India via rail route," the power ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Power ministry

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 19:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.